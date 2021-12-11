Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Insider Peter Soparkar Acquires 25,000 Shares

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADVM. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 791,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 349,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

