Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 8,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerrit Klaerner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00.

Tricida stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,814,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after buying an additional 2,160,588 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 464.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 1,624,400 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,032,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

TCDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

