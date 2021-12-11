Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Vyant Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

VYNT opened at $1.85 on Friday. Vyant Bio has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 200.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vyant Bio will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

