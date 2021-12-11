Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 166.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA opened at $160.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.12. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.10.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

