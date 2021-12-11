Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 212 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in AstraZeneca by 23.6% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 505.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in AstraZeneca by 27.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.5% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

