Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $906,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,162,000 after buying an additional 1,374,957 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,149,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,180,000 after buying an additional 1,071,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,858,000 after buying an additional 567,505 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,173,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,999,000 after buying an additional 486,514 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after buying an additional 377,959 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $132.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.92. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $138.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

