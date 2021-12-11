AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.60% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 396.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter.

MINC opened at $48.35 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76.

