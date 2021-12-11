Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 6,020 Shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSRT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,164,000.

Hartford Short Duration ETF stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

