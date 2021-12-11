Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.52. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.