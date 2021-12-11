City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.04

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.04 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.58). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 75,189 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.86. The company has a market capitalization of £50.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78.

City of London Group Company Profile (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

