ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.10

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $1.41. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 115,344 shares changing hands.

CLIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

