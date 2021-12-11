Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,079,733 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.08.

About Minoan Group (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

