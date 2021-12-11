OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.03 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 194.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after buying an additional 386,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $561,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,364 shares of company stock worth $19,296,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.10 and its 200-day moving average is $249.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.09 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.