Critical Analysis: Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) versus Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF)

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sema4 alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sema4 and Covalon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 0 4 0 3.00 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sema4 presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.78%. Given Sema4’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sema4 is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 N/A N/A N/A Covalon Technologies -3.39% -10.86% -2.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sema4 and Covalon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A Covalon Technologies $19.19 million 2.82 -$5.17 million ($0.03) -69.67

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sema4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Sema4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sema4 beats Covalon Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology. The company was founded by Valerio DiTizio, William Jackson and Frank DiCosmo on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.