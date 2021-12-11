OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,646 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.55 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

