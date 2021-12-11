OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 131 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

