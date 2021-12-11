Critical Review: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust and Charter Hall Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 0 5 1 3.17 Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus price target of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.75%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Charter Hall Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $266.64 million 17.42 -$16.22 million $0.13 163.17 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Charter Hall Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 3.80% 0.87% 0.39% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Charter Hall Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.