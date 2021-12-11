Spire Wealth Management Has $1.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,400,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,968,000 after purchasing an additional 78,878 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 237.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after buying an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 177.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.