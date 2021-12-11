DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 109,057 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109,057 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,638. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

