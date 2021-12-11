West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 2,340 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 99.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,109.00 and a beta of 1.44.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

