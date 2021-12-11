West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 183 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $677.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.69 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.