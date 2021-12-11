Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 13.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 677,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $132.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

