Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

