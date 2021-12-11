West Family Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 5,862 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,214,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $79,780,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $375,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SONY opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.00. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

