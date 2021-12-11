Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lifted by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.49 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $148.99 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.61. The stock has a market cap of $435.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.