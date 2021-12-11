Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 16,395 Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPD. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,460,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after buying an additional 1,507,298 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 313,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 308,365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 234,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 636,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 192,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,583,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.25. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

