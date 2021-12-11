10,170 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $67.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

