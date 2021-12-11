Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 257.0% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 56.8% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Lincoln National by 22.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 278,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Lincoln National by 19.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,137,000 after buying an additional 178,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 27.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $67.47 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

