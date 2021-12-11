First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $112.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average is $106.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

