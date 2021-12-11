Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 47.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

