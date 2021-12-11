Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Target Price at GBX 1,660

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,660 ($22.01).

DNLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.48) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.54) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.87), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,572,010.50). Also, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.73), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($967,742.62).

DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,355 ($17.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.20). The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,358.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,402.24.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

