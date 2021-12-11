Brokerages Set Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Target Price at GBX 1,660

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,660 ($22.01).
DNLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.48) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.54) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($16.87), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,572,010.50). Also, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.73), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($967,742.62).
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
