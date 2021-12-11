Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives $7.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $624.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 350,657 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.