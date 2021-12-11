First Quadrant L P CA Purchases 1,400 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 88,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.79 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

