First Quadrant L P CA Purchases 2,388 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

