Analysts Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

