HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 2,777 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $84,170.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 94.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.