Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Sells A$207,590.00 in Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) insider Jay Adelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$20.76 ($14.62), for a total transaction of A$207,590.00 ($146,190.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

