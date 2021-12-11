Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Sells A$207,590.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) insider Jay Adelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$20.76 ($14.62), for a total transaction of A$207,590.00 ($146,190.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73.

About Megaport

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Megaport (ASX:MP1)

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.