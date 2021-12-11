Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Purchases 19,943 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $263,447.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 8,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $116,583.26.

RWAY stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.