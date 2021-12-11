Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Richard N. Massey Acquires 15,000 Shares

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Richard N. Massey bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ALIT opened at $10.43 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alight in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,829,000.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.