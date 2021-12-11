Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Buys 8,566 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,943 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $263,447.03.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 23,050 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.42 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

