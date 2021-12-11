Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 78,042 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $86,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

