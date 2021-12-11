Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.700-$11.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.76. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.83.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $506,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

