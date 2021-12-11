Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 224,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 62,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $51,788,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.