Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

