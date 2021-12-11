Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after acquiring an additional 96,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,121 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AWK opened at $176.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

