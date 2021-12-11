New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Marriott International worth $43,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

