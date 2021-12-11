Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,961 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $43,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Express by 8.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,389 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Express by 180.3% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 13.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 310,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,248,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

Shares of AXP opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.46. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

