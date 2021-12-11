Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 115,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after buying an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $174.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

