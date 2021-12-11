Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $15.68 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,237 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 709 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $654.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $639.50 and a 200-day moving average of $615.41. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $311.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

