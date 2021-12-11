FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Boosted by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $246.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.